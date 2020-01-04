Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

What is the Guarantee Pakistan Won't Send Spies as Hindus under CAA, Asks Arvind Kejriwal

It is a misconception that CAA will only impact Muslims. It will also affect the Hindus who are not able to show their documents, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

PTI

Updated:January 4, 2020, 6:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
What is the Guarantee Pakistan Won't Send Spies as Hindus under CAA, Asks Arvind Kejriwal
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said there is no guarantee that Pakistan would not send spies as Hindus under the amended Citizenship Act.

Speaking at the fifth town hall meeting, anchored by ABP news channel, Kejriwal questioned the necessity of the controversial legislation.

He further said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will impact both Hindus and Muslims and the Centre should first take care of its citizens and then of people from other countries.

"There are many questions that need to be answered like what is the guarantee that Pakistan would not send spies as Hindus under the amended Citizenship Act," he asked.

"It is a misconception that CAA will only impact Muslims. It will also affect the Hindus who are not able to show their documents," he said.

According to the CAA, non-Muslim refugees who came to India till December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be given Indian citizenship.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram