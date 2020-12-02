'What is the Problem in Adding One Line on MSP': BJP's Haryana Ally on 'Middle Ground' as Protests Rage

As the farmers' protest continues against farm laws near Delhi borders, Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) who earlier supported formation of BJP government in Haryana have come out in support of the farmers backing their demand for assurance on MSP for crops.

Dushyant’s father Ajay Chautala said that the centre should consider inclusion of MSPs in farm laws, a report in the Indian Express said.

“What is the problem in writing one line?” the elder Chautala said.

Earlier Dushyant’s younger brother and JJP leader Digvijay Singh Chautala appealed to the Union government not to wait till December 3 to hold discussions with farmer unions. He had also said that the party would decide its future strategy depending on the talks between the farmers and the Centre.

“There are statements by the Agricultural Minister and the PM himself that we will continue MSPs. Then it should be added (in the document). What is the problem in writing one line? We want a solution as early as possible. We have urged government functionaries to resolve the problems of farmers,” Ajay Chautala said expressing concern over farmers sitting on the roads.

“The problems of the farmers should be removed with a unanimous resolution. The centre should consider inclusion of MSP in the Act,” he added in a tweet. However, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala is yet to speak on the issue.

Earlier on Tuesday, Independent MLA from Dadri assembly constituency Sombir Sangwan withdrew his support to the BJP-JJP government in Haryana, dubbing it anti-farmer. “I have withdrawn my support to this anti-farmer government. This government instead of sympathising with farmers' cause used all measures like water cannons, tear gas to stop them from marching to Delhi. I cannot continue my support to such a government,” Sangwan said.

Independent MLA Balraj Kundu had also withdrawn his support to the Khattar government. On Sunday, Sangwan had said Haryana's many ''khaps'' have decided to respond to the agitating farmers' ''Delhi Chalo'' call and march to the national capital to support their protest against the three new central farm laws.

With 10 MLAs in 90-member assembly, the JJP is in alliance with the Manohar Lal Khattar government.