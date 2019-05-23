What Narendra Modi's Big Win Means for the Indian Polity

The world’s biggest democracy delivered a historic verdict this Thursday. It has brought back to power Narendra Modi led National Democratic Alliance for a second consecutive term. Modi’s emphatic victory is a sum of many big achievements and marks a decisive shift in Indian polity. In this podcast, we discuss how Modi-Shah duo trumped the opposition, how Modi-led NDA 2.0 will be different from its first term, what it means for Congress and its President Rahul Gandhi and the maturing of the Indian voter.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)