What Narendra Modi's Big Win Means for the Indian Polity

In this podcast, we discuss how Modi-Shah duo trumped the opposition, how Modi-led NDA 2.0 will be different from its first term, what it means for Congress and its President Rahul Gandhi and the maturing of the Indian voter.

Updated:May 23, 2019, 9:11 PM IST
What Narendra Modi's Big Win Means for the Indian Polity
BJP workers welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he, along with party president Amit Shah, arrives at the BJP headquarters to celebrate the victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on Thursday. (PTI)
The world’s biggest democracy delivered a historic verdict this Thursday. It has brought back to power Narendra Modi led National Democratic Alliance for a second consecutive term. Modi’s emphatic victory is a sum of many big achievements and marks a decisive shift in Indian polity. In this podcast, we discuss how Modi-Shah duo trumped the opposition, how Modi-led NDA 2.0 will be different from its first term, what it means for Congress and its President Rahul Gandhi and the maturing of the Indian voter.



