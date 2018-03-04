English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assembly Election LIVE Results
Assembly Election LIVE Results
- WON
RATAN LAL NATHBJP (Mohanpur)
- WON
SUDIP ROY BARMANBJP (Agartala)
- LOST
GOPAL CHANDRA ROYCONG (Banamalipur)
- LOST
MANIK DEYCPI(M) (Majlishpur)
- LOST
BAHARUL MAJUMDERBJP (Boxanagar)
- WON
MANIK SARKARCPI(M) (Dhanpur)
- LOST
BIRAJIT SINHACONG (Kailashahar)
- WON
AL HEKBJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
- WON
AMPAREEN LYNGDOHCONG (East Shillong)
- LOST
PAUL LYNGDOHUDP (West Shillong)
- LOST
ARDENT BASAIAWMOITHSPDP (Nongkrem)
- WON
DONKUPAR ROYUDP (Shella)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Songsak)
- WON
JAMES SANGMANPP (Dadenggre)
- WON
AGATHA SANGMANPP (South Tura)
- WON
ZENITH SANGMACONG (Rangsakona)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Ampati)
- WON
DIKKANCHI D SHIRACONG (Mahendraganj)
- WON
TR ZELIANGNPF (Peren)
- WON
NEIPHIU RIONDPP (Northern angami-ii)
- LOST
KEWEKHAPE THERIECONG (Pfutsero)
- LOST
KL CHISHIBJP (Atoizu)
- WON
YANTHUNGO PATTONBJP (Tyui)
What Next? Manik Sarkar Reveals Future Plans After Assembly Election Defeat
On Saturday during the counting of votes, it became clear that the BJP and its alliance partner, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), had defeated the CPI(M), thus ending the Left Front’s 25-year rule in Tripura.
File image of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar ( PTI)
Kolkata: Outgoing Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar was gracious in defeat as he welcomed the people’s mandate and said he would analyse the poll results before coming to a conclusion.
Sarkar, talking to News18 over the phone on Sunday morning, said, “The results came in just yesterday. We will have to go into details before coming to a conclusion.”
He further brushed off questions about the results and when asked about his role and responsibility under the new government, said, “My work will not be confined to Tripura alone. I will continue to work for the poorest of the poor. I will continue to raise issues which would enable the poor in Tripura to stand on their feet.”
On allegations of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) fraud taking place, the CPI(M) leader said he didn’t wish to comment on it but he did say that the BJP used "money and muscle power" to win the elections.
On Saturday, during the counting of votes, it became clear that the BJP and its alliance partner, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), had defeated the CPI(M), thus ending the Left Front’s 25-year rule in Tripura.
The BJP-IPFT combine managed to secure 43 seats in the 60-member Assembly, elections for which were held on February 18.
Manik Sarkar has been serving as the chief minister of Tripura since March 1998.
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
- Sridevi Death : Meet the Man Who Helped Send Back Sridevi's Body to India
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
- LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
