GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Assembly Election LIVE Results

Assembly Election LIVE Results

  • WON

    RATAN LAL NATH

    BJP (Mohanpur)
  • WON

    SUDIP ROY BARMAN

    BJP (Agartala)
  • LOST

    GOPAL CHANDRA ROY

    CONG (Banamalipur)
  • LOST

    MANIK DEY

    CPI(M) (Majlishpur)
  • LOST

    BAHARUL MAJUMDER

    BJP (Boxanagar)
  • WON

    MANIK SARKAR

    CPI(M) (Dhanpur)
  • LOST

    BIRAJIT SINHA

    CONG (Kailashahar)
  • WON

    AL HEK

    BJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
  • WON

    AMPAREEN LYNGDOH

    CONG (East Shillong)
  • LOST

    PAUL LYNGDOH

    UDP (West Shillong)
  • LOST

    ARDENT BASAIAWMOIT

    HSPDP (Nongkrem)
  • WON

    DONKUPAR ROY

    UDP (Shella)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Songsak)
  • WON

    JAMES SANGMA

    NPP (Dadenggre)
  • WON

    AGATHA SANGMA

    NPP (South Tura)
  • WON

    ZENITH SANGMA

    CONG (Rangsakona)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Ampati)
  • WON

    DIKKANCHI D SHIRA

    CONG (Mahendraganj)
  • WON

    TR ZELIANG

    NPF (Peren)
  • WON

    NEIPHIU RIO

    NDPP (Northern angami-ii)
  • LOST

    KEWEKHAPE THERIE

    CONG (Pfutsero)
  • LOST

    KL CHISHI

    BJP (Atoizu)
  • WON

    YANTHUNGO PATTON

    BJP (Tyui)
»
1-min read

What Next? Manik Sarkar Reveals Future Plans After Assembly Election Defeat

On Saturday during the counting of votes, it became clear that the BJP and its alliance partner, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), had defeated the CPI(M), thus ending the Left Front’s 25-year rule in Tripura.

Sujit Nath | News18.com

Updated:March 4, 2018, 1:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
What Next? Manik Sarkar Reveals Future Plans After Assembly Election Defeat
File image of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar ( PTI)
Kolkata: Outgoing Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar was gracious in defeat as he welcomed the people’s mandate and said he would analyse the poll results before coming to a conclusion.

Sarkar, talking to News18 over the phone on Sunday morning, said, “The results came in just yesterday. We will have to go into details before coming to a conclusion.”

He further brushed off questions about the results and when asked about his role and responsibility under the new government, said, “My work will not be confined to Tripura alone. I will continue to work for the poorest of the poor. I will continue to raise issues which would enable the poor in Tripura to stand on their feet.”

On allegations of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) fraud taking place, the CPI(M) leader said he didn’t wish to comment on it but he did say that the BJP used "money and muscle power" to win the elections.

On Saturday, during the counting of votes, it became clear that the BJP and its alliance partner, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), had defeated the CPI(M), thus ending the Left Front’s 25-year rule in Tripura.

The BJP-IPFT combine managed to secure 43 seats in the 60-member Assembly, elections for which were held on February 18.

Manik Sarkar has been serving as the chief minister of Tripura since March 1998.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Aditya Nair
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES