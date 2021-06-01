'What Secret Does Chief Secretary Hold?' Suvendu Accuse Mamata of Destroying Federal Structure

Mamata’s aide turned bête noire Suvendu Adhikari has launched a scathing attack against the Bengal chief minister for refusing to release Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay and alleged her of destroying India’s federal structure and bringing disrepute to the CM office. Adhikari said that a theatre of the absurd is playing out in West Bengal and demanded strictest action the Chief Secretary.

“For the sake of her own ego, to destroy India’s federal structure and protect the Chief Secretary for his indiscipline, (non-MLA) CM Mamata Didi is bringing disrepute to the CM office and the Constitution of India. What secrets does the outgoing CS know that (non-MLA) CM Mamata is moving heaven and earth to protect him?” he questioned.

In a series of tweets, the BJP MLA launched an attack against Mamata and demanded strict action against the Chief Secretary and questioned what secret does the Chief Secretary hold so that Mamata is adamant on protecting him.

“I demand strictest action be taken against the outgoing CS for indiscipline, violating service rules at a time of a natural disaster and a global pandemic, irregularities, and not helping others just because of sinister political games. TMC has failed the people of West Bengal. Looting tax payer money is TMC’s favourite hobby. Outgoing CS and now “advisor” to (non-MLA) CM Mamata will enjoy a comfortable salary of Rs. 2.5 lakhs per month and cushy perks,” he added in another tweet.

On May 28, Alapan Bandopadhyay was recalled by the Centre on deputation reportedly for his absence in the Cyclone review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kalaikunda on May 28. Reacting to which, Banerjee wrote a letter to the prime minister on Monday, saying she was “shocked and stunned" by the “unilateral order" asking Bandyopadhyay to report to the Centre, and made it clear that the state government “is not releasing" him. In a five-page letter, she urged the prime minister to reconsider the Centre’s decision recalling the chief secretary after giving him a three-month extension.

Alapan was due to retire on May 31, 2021 but he was given a three-month extension on request of the West Bengal government amid surge in COVID-19 cases and considering his vast experience in managing relief operations during natural calamity. However, amid a recall order, Alapan decided to discontinue his extension and expressed his desire to retire. Following his decision, she was made Mamata Banerjee’s Chief Adviser on Monday.

The central deputation of Alapan Bandopadhyay is the latest round of tussle between Mamata Banerjee and Centre.

