English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
What Supreme Court Said on Sabarimala is Right, but Amit Shah is Also Right: Devendra Fadnavis
Recently, BJP president Amit Shah had referred to the Supreme Court judgment on Sabarimala saying that courts should not give verdicts that cannot be implemented.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Mumbai: The BJP and the RSS are progressive organisations and have propagated equal rights for women, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while adding in the same breath that people’s sentiments need to be respected in the issue of allowing women inside Sabarimala.
In an interview to CNN-News18, he refuted allegations that the BJP has taken different stands in the Shani Shingnapur and Sabarimala cases.
Recently, BJP president Amit Shah had referred to the Supreme Court judgment on Sabarimala saying that courts should not give verdicts that cannot be implemented. He had said that the BJP stands strongly by the Ayyappa devotees.
Political critics say that the BJP government in Maharashtra helped implement a similar decision in Shani Shingnapur temple after a Bombay High Court order and was speaking in a different tune in Sabarimala, primarily because Kerala was governed by a Left government.
Fadnavis dismissed such allegations. “This has nothing to do with the Left government. In fact, this has nothing to do with any government. It is about the people. As much as we would want people to change in one day, that does not happen. What SC has said is right, but what Amit Shah has said, is also right,” the Maharashtra CM said.
He claimed that his government could implement the Shani Shingnapur decision only because it could convince people. When pointed out that women in Shani Shingnapur still don’t enter the shrine, he said, “Let us first understand, Shani Shingnapur is not a temple at all. It is about allowing the women on a rock. We could convince people that women should be allowed,” he said, unable to explain how situation was different in both the cases.
Fadnavis said the apex court goes by the Constitution but there is something about people’s feelings and faith. He went on to say that people take time to change and it doesn’t happen in a day.
“In Shani Shingnapur, we were able to tell people that there was no bar for women. People accepted it. Mandate of the court, and people's sentiments were respected. We need to find a way in Sabarimala where mandate of the court and people's sentiments are matched,” he added.
When asked if he personally believed that the RSS and the BJP should work to end discriminatory practices in Hinduism against women, he said, “The RSS and the BJP have always been progressive. Until we give equal status to women, this country will never progress. We should remove all those things that are discriminatory against women. BJP and RSS will always support it.”
In an interview to CNN-News18, he refuted allegations that the BJP has taken different stands in the Shani Shingnapur and Sabarimala cases.
Recently, BJP president Amit Shah had referred to the Supreme Court judgment on Sabarimala saying that courts should not give verdicts that cannot be implemented. He had said that the BJP stands strongly by the Ayyappa devotees.
Political critics say that the BJP government in Maharashtra helped implement a similar decision in Shani Shingnapur temple after a Bombay High Court order and was speaking in a different tune in Sabarimala, primarily because Kerala was governed by a Left government.
Fadnavis dismissed such allegations. “This has nothing to do with the Left government. In fact, this has nothing to do with any government. It is about the people. As much as we would want people to change in one day, that does not happen. What SC has said is right, but what Amit Shah has said, is also right,” the Maharashtra CM said.
He claimed that his government could implement the Shani Shingnapur decision only because it could convince people. When pointed out that women in Shani Shingnapur still don’t enter the shrine, he said, “Let us first understand, Shani Shingnapur is not a temple at all. It is about allowing the women on a rock. We could convince people that women should be allowed,” he said, unable to explain how situation was different in both the cases.
Fadnavis said the apex court goes by the Constitution but there is something about people’s feelings and faith. He went on to say that people take time to change and it doesn’t happen in a day.
“In Shani Shingnapur, we were able to tell people that there was no bar for women. People accepted it. Mandate of the court, and people's sentiments were respected. We need to find a way in Sabarimala where mandate of the court and people's sentiments are matched,” he added.
When asked if he personally believed that the RSS and the BJP should work to end discriminatory practices in Hinduism against women, he said, “The RSS and the BJP have always been progressive. Until we give equal status to women, this country will never progress. We should remove all those things that are discriminatory against women. BJP and RSS will always support it.”
| Edited by: Mayur Borah
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
-
Saturday 27 October , 2018
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
Saturday 27 October , 2018 Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Out of Bigg Boss, Anup Jalota Now Wants to Perform Jasleen Matharu’s ‘Kanyaadaan’
- Shibani Dandekar on Rumoured Relationship with Farhan Akhtar: Don't Need to Announce Who I'm Dating
- American Sisters Sue USA Gymnastics over Sex Abuse Scandal
- Alia Bhatt on Receiving Award from Mahesh Bhatt: I'm Not a Youth Icon, My Father Is
- Tokyo Garden Loses Fortune Because Attendant was Scared of Foreigners
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...