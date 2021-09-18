What the Captain Said After Stepping Down as Punjab Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh resigned from his post ahead of the crucial Congress Legislature Party meeting capping months of a power tussle that had polarised the ruling party in the state headed for elections in just about four months. The decision came after a meeting of legislators close to the chief minister at his official residence in Chandigarh. Earlier in the day, Amarinder Singh phoned Congress president Sonia Gandhi and expressed his anguish over the “humiliation" meted to him.

He submitted his resignation along with that of his council of ministers.

“I feel humiliated…," Amarinder Singh told reporters after meeting the Punjab governor around 4.30 pm.

An anguished Singh stood outside the Governor House and laid out the reason behind his decision. “I was humiliated three times by the Congress leadership in the past two months…they called the MLAs to Delhi twice and now convened CLP here in Chandigarh today,” said Captain, adding that he had decided and informed Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the morning that he would resign.

Then, he angrily asserted that he will not accept the next Chief Minister just yet before talking to his ministers.

“Apparently they (Congress high command) do not have confidence in me and did not think I could handle my job. But I felt humiliated at the manner in which they handled the whole affair,” he told mediapersons at the gate of the Raj Bhavan after giving his resignation letter to the Governor. “Let them appoint who they trust,” he remarked, taking a dig at the party leadership.

“They can make the person whom they trust (next CM). My future options are still open. I will discuss future my course of action with my colleagues."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here