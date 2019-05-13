What Will a Man Who Abandoned His Wife Know About Women’s Honour: Mayawati’s Attack on Modi

Taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his charge that she was "shedding crocodile tears" over the Alwar gang rape incident, BSP chief Mayawati said the PM wouldn’t know about the honour of women as “he himself let down his wife”.Addressing a press conference on Monday, Mayawati accused Modi of indulging in "dirty politics" and demanded his resignation for incidents of Dalit atrocities in the past.“As you all know, yesterday the PM showed fake love for Dalits in his rally in UP. He should know he will not benefit from this. Dalits have not forgotten Saharanpur (2017 violence) here. I was not even allowed to speak in the Rajya Sabha. The Rohit Vemula case also has not been forgotten,” she said.She added that the PM isn’t in a position to offer “advice” on a shameful incident like the Alwar rape case since he never offered to resign.“Modi doesn’t have the right to speak about the rape of a Dalit woman in Alwar. He spoke only after I spoke. He is playing bad politics over this so he can gain in politics. What will he know about respecting women when he left his own wife for politics. What does the PM know about the honour of women when he himself let down his wife,” the former UP chief minister said.Addressing election rallies in Kushinagar and Deoria in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Modi had mounted a scathing attack on the BSP supremo and dared her to withdraw support to the Congress government in Rajasthan.On April 26, the gang rape victim was travelling with her husband on a motorcycle when the accused stopped them and took them to an isolated place off the road. They allegedly beat the husband and raped her in front of him, threatening them of dire consequences.Her husband said he had approached Rajasthan police on April 30 after the incident, but an FIR was filed on May 7. He had alleged that the police did not take action saying that they were busy with elections.