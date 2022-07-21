‘What Will People Eat?’: Mamata Slams Centre on GST, Asks People to Break 'BJP Prison' in 2024

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee set the tone for 2024 Lok Sabha election when she attacked the Centre at the Martyrs’ Day rally in Kolkata on Thursday, and said Trinamool Congress (TMC) is the ideal “himmatwala” party in the country to take on the BJP.

“We (TMC) have a straight backbone. They (BJP) have ED on one side and CBI on the other, and also Income Tax and GST, but we will win,” Mamata said while criticising the BJP for destroying the institutions of the country.

She also said the BJP would have toppled governments of other states but it could not do so in West Bengal. “The BJP has toppled different governments. They tried doing that in 2021 (in West Bengal) but the people of Bengal people did not allow.”

From GST to the Agnipath scheme, Mamata slammed the Centre on every move. “Now that the GST has been imposed on puffed rice as well, so will the people of BJP not eat that now. GST is levied on sweets, lassi, and curd. What will people eat? GST is even imposed when a patient is hospitalised,” she said.

She alleged that the Centre was blocking funds for West Bengal, and threatened that the TMC would protest in Delhi if the government continues to do so.

“They have stopped 100 days’ work money. What has happened that you (BJP) are doing economic blockade in Bengal? If poor people don’t get money, we will gherao Delhi. I am not like others, I am not afraid of you,” said fiery Mamata.

All India Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee too TMC is not like other party who will bow down to BJP.

Interestingly, Mamata stressed that in the 2024 Parliamentary Elections, the TMC will win in West Bengal and other states such as Tripura, Meghalaya and Uttar Pradesh where the party will contest.

“BJP will not get majority in 2024 and other parties will come together. Break BJP’s prison in 2024… We will support our friends,” she said.

Mamata stayed away from commenting on Congress president Sonia Gandhi being summoned by Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case. Party insiders say Mamata wants to concentrate in winning all seats in West Bengal and majority in other states too for the Lok Sabha election. Opposition unity will therefore come later.

