English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'What Would Didi Comment Now,' Taunts BJP on Bengal Minister's Photo With Mehul Choksi
State BJP President Dilip Ghosh uploaded these photographs in Twitter and claimed those were of Bengal Global Business Summit organised in Mumbai in July last year.
File photo of West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra.
Kolkata: Amid controversy over a photograph in which Nirav Modi, the main accused in Rs 11,300-crore bank fraud case, is seen standing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the West Bengal BJP has released photographs of state Finance Minister Amit Mitra with Mehul Choksi, who is on the run in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.
State BJP President Dilip Ghosh uploaded these photographs in Twitter and claimed those were of Bengal Global Business Summit organised in Mumbai in July last year.
"Wht (What) would Didi's comments now be on these pictures?" Ghosh said in the tweet.
In response, Mitra said: "This is no secret, the information is on a government website. Do I have a personal relationship with him?"
The photographs and the press release of Gems and Jewellery Round-table were, however, removed from the Bengal Global Business Summit website during the day.
Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee said it was an attempt by the opposition to divert attention from the real scam.
The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) also used the opportunity to target the Trinamool Congress government.
"How will Amit Babu react to them? Wht will the so called leaders of Trinamool say to the camaraderie and closeness that was evident between Amit Mitra and Mehul Chokshi," CPI-M leader and MLA Sujan Chakraborty said.
However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee continued to target the Narendra Modi government on the banking fraud.
Also Watch
State BJP President Dilip Ghosh uploaded these photographs in Twitter and claimed those were of Bengal Global Business Summit organised in Mumbai in July last year.
"Wht (What) would Didi's comments now be on these pictures?" Ghosh said in the tweet.
1.1Wht would Didi's comments now be on these pictures?How will Amit Babu react to them?Wht will the so called leaders of TMC have to say to the camaraderie & closeness that was evident between Amit Mitra & Mehul Chokshi during Bengal Business Summit organised in Mumbai on 4/07/17 pic.twitter.com/rTT6Vzou7t— Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) February 18, 2018
In response, Mitra said: "This is no secret, the information is on a government website. Do I have a personal relationship with him?"
The photographs and the press release of Gems and Jewellery Round-table were, however, removed from the Bengal Global Business Summit website during the day.
Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee said it was an attempt by the opposition to divert attention from the real scam.
The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) also used the opportunity to target the Trinamool Congress government.
"How will Amit Babu react to them? Wht will the so called leaders of Trinamool say to the camaraderie and closeness that was evident between Amit Mitra and Mehul Chokshi," CPI-M leader and MLA Sujan Chakraborty said.
However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee continued to target the Narendra Modi government on the banking fraud.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock