'Whatever Shinde-ji Decides...' Sena's Dadar MLA Says Rebels Have Numbers, Won't Return to Uddhav's Fold

In yet another jolt to the Uddhav Thackeray camp, which is trying hard to cobble together the numbers to keep the government from falling, Sena leader from Dadar, Mumbai, Sada Sarvankar joined the rebels led by Eknath Shinde and is now camping in Guwahati’s Radisson Blu Hotel for the past two days.

Sarvankar was among the five MLAs who joined Shinde in Guwahati on Thursday in a turn of events as just two days ago, he and his son were seen at Sena Bhavan protesting against Shinde and the other rebels.

As anger against the rebel grew, his posters were smeared with ink and the word ‘traitor’ was written on them in his constituency.

In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Sarvankar said the rebels were backing Shinde and would follow his instructions, reiterating that there was no chance of returning to the Uddhav Thackeray fold. “We have depended on one person and come here. We have given all responsibility to him. Whatever Shinde-ji decides, we will go with that. There are certain issues which are not right, which is why we had to come.

On Shiv Sena protesting in Maharashtra against the rebels, the leader said the party cadre could do whatever they wanted but the rebels had acted due to “our issues”.

Reposing faith in Shinde, Sarvankar said the numbers were with the rebel camp. “Why will we go back? We will sit and decide [future course]. We have the numbers,” he said.

The leader also dismissed NCP’s dare that they would have to prove the numbers on the floor of the House, saying all they wanted was to uphold Balasaheb Thackeray’s real ideology.

