‘What’s The Hurry to Unseat Me?’ PM Modi’s Comeback After Rahul Gandhi’s Hug and Wink Show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mocked Rahul Gandhi for his gesture to make him stand from the seat before hugging in Lok Sabha, saying it shows the Congress president's arrogance and hurry to get the PM's chair.Speaking during the no-confidence motion, Modi said only the 125 crore people of the country can decide who would sit in the Prime Minister's chair or who can be unseated."What is the hurry," Modi said, while referring to Gandhi's hand gestures when he came across to PM's chair and hugged him during the non-confidence motion debate.Modi initially looked non-plussed and did not stand up, but recovered quickly and called Gandhi back and patted him on the back.He also appeared to say a few words, which were inaudible. BJP MPs sitting behind Modi watched the brief interaction open-mouthed as the Prime Minister smiled at Gandhi as he walked back to his seat.In his reply, Modi asked all Lok Sabha members to dismiss the non-confidence motion, which he said was driven by arrogance and Congress' attempt to test its own probable allies."Arrogance is behind the no confidence motion," Modi said and hit out at the Congress, saying this is not the floor test of the government but a "force" test of the main opposition party and its so-called allies.The PM also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s wink after the hug, saying the whole nation saw how eyes are being used by those talking of looking straight into the eye. He was referring to Rahul’s remark asking why Modi couldn’t look him in the eye when he spoke of the Rafale deal.“Today in the house I was told that I cannot even look straight in the eye. How can I? I am a humble, poor son a poor mother. How can I dare to look straight in the eye of a naamdaar? I am kaamdaar,” the PM said.Capping the over 10-hour debate marked with sharp attacks and counter-attacks between the ruling alliance and the opposition leaders, Modi asserted that some people are indulging in "negative" politics."We are not doing politics of appeasement or vote bank. We have been working with 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' mantra," he said.Earlier in the day, Gandhi had launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister accusing him of being a "bhagidar" (collaborator), instead of a chowkidar (security guard), while alleging corruption in the multi-billion dollar Rafale jet deal between India and France.He also accused Modi and his government of indulging in ''jumla strikes', saying the people were the victims of his "gimmickery".