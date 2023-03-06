‘What’s Wrong in Expressing Opinion?’: Pawar Backs RaGa's 'Democracy Concerns' at Cambridge

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar has come out in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his statements at Cambridge University over the condition of democracy in the country, saying “there is nothing wrong in expressing one’s opinion”.

“If he has spoken about the facts in the country, what’s the reason to get upset? Today, Rahul Gandhi is the leader of a party. If he was asked about his assessment, and he said that there was concern about democracy in the country, what’s wrong in it? He has given his opinion," Pawar said while speaking with reporters.

He also asked why the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was irked with it.

Pawar is among the nine opposition leaders who have written to the Prime Minister, raising concerns over the use of central agencies.

“I spoke to a few people. We all signed that letter. We are all planning to stay together," he said.

When asked if the Congress will be together with the opposition parties, he said, “It is important to have Congress on board. It is a big party. It has its party worker in even the smallest village. Just like the Congress is important, Mamata Banerjee is important, everyone else is important. It is crucial to talk to everyone.”

The letter by opposition leaders stated: “The manner in which the Central agencies were used since 2014 had tarnished their image and raised questions about their autonomy and impartiality. The faith of the people of India in these agencies continued to erode."

Raising concerns over the arrest of Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, it further stated, “The recent arrest of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) smacked of a political conspiracy as he was recognised globally for transforming the capital’s school education. The maximum number of key politicians booked, arrested, raided or interrogated by the investigating agencies under Mr. Modi’s administration belonged to the Opposition."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut raked another controversy by equating the BJP with the Taliban. “Intimidating your opponents is dictatorship. The way Taliban and al Qaida take up arms to eliminate their enemies, similarly people like them (BJP) are using weapons like Enforcement Directorate, CBI against their opponents," he said.

Read all the Latest Politics News here