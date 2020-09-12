What's Your Role in Gold Smuggling, Kerala BJP Asks State Minister KT Jaleel

As State Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel awaits his second round of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate, the ruling CPI-M has decided to rally behind the blue-eyed boy of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Presently at his hometown, the only reaction from the beleaguered Jaleel was his Facebook post which said: "The truth will win. Only the truth. Even if the whole world opposes, nothing else will happen", and has decided to keep away from the media.

State BJP president K.Surendran on Saturday brushed aside the argument that the ED was just looking into protocol violations.

"ED is not an office which looks into protocol violation, but it looks into serious offences like smuggling and such things. Jaleel why are you hiding, you have a moral obligation to reveal what happened before the ED.

"Just putting a Facebook post is not enough. You are a minister and you cannot sit in hiding. What's your role in gold smuggling and what's your relation with Swapna Suresh -- the prime accused in the gold smuggling. You have to come out as we have come to know that the ED is looking into the alleged financial deals," said Surendran.

The ED is all set to summon him again for a second round of questioning in connection with gold smuggling case and also with regards to accepting sponsorship from the UAE Consulate, here worth Rs 5 lakh, besides the receipt of the Holy Quran, both of which come under violation of protocols.

The CPI-M national leadership has given a clean chit to Jaleel. A politburo meeting on Saturday is expected to look into the issue.

After the news of Jallel's questioning broke late Friday, the youth wings of the Congress and BJP held protests demanding resignation of Jaleel, while the police and arrested of several of the protesters.

The State leadership has pointed out that asking for resignation just because someone has been called for clarification, was presumptive.

Jaleel had informed Vijayan that he was proceeding for questioning. He drove down from his hometown in Malappuram to Kochi. In Kochi, he got down from his official car and arrived at the ED office in a private car.