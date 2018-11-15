When a TRS Leader Ditched Party's Pink and Donned Rival's Yellow to File Nomination

Telangana chief minister and TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao is a firm believer in astrology, numerology and vaastu. As per his close aides, he takes all his decisions after consulting his trusted astrologers and Vaastu experts. There are strong rumors that Rao has decided to go for early elections as per the advice of his trusted astrologers. And many TRS leaders seem to be following in his footsteps.TRS candidate for Wanaparthy Assembly constituency, S Niranjan Reddy, surprised everyone on Thursday. He had come to file nomination papers wearing a yellow colour shawl, which is traditionally worn by opponent TDP leaders.Following his astrologer’s advice, Reddy avoided pink shawl at the time of filing nomination papers. He was warned that he would definitely lose in the coming elections if he files nomination papers wearing pink shawl.He was advised to wear yellow which “suits his rasi and star”. Fearing defeat, Reddy followed his astrologer’s advice and kept away his party's traditional pink shawl.He was, however, trolled on social media where people asked him if he wasn’t ready to wear the pink shawl for five minutes, how he would do it for five years in case of winning the elections.