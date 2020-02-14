Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

When and Where to Watch Arvind Kejriwal’s Oath-taking Ceremony

The AAP, under the leadership of Kejriwal, has registered a comprehensive win in the Delhi Assembly elections 2020. The party has stormed back to power winning 62 of the 70 Delhi Assembly seats. It won 67 seats in 2015.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 14, 2020, 3:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
When and Where to Watch Arvind Kejriwal’s Oath-taking Ceremony
Delhi CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses supporters after the party's victory in Delhi polls. (PTI)

After leading his party to a stunning victory in Delhi Assembly elections 2020, Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as the chief minister of Delhi for the third time on Sunday, February 16.

Kejriwal has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the oath-taking ceremony which will take place at Ramlila Maidan.

AAP’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai has said the swearing-in will be a Delhi specific event and no chief minister or political leader from other states will be invited.

The AAP, under the leadership of Kejriwal, has registered a comprehensive win in the Delhi Assembly elections 2020. The party has stormed back to power winning 62 of the 70 Delhi Assembly seats. It won 67 seats in 2015.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP improved its seat tally from three in 2015 to eight in 2020. The Congress like in 2015 polls drew a blank this time too.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls, the AAP garnered 54.3 per cent of votes, while the BJP cornered 32.1 per cent votes. This time, the BJP improved its vote share to 38.51 per cent, while the AAP received 53.57 per cent vote, a dip of around one per cent.

The Congress, which got 9.7 per cent of the votes in 2015, secured 4.25 per cent votes in 2020.

When and where to watch Kejriwal’s oath-taking ceremony

You can follow News18.com's live blog on Kejriwal’s oath-taking ceremony to keep track of all the latest updates from Ramlila Maidan.

News 18’s reporters will get you constant updates of the swearing-in ceremony, which is expected to commence at 10 am on Sunday.

You can also tune in to CNN-News18 TV channel for the live coverage of the swearing-in ceremony.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram