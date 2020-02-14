When and Where to Watch Arvind Kejriwal’s Oath-taking Ceremony

After leading his party to a stunning victory in Delhi Assembly elections 2020, Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as the chief minister of Delhi for the third time on Sunday, February 16.

Kejriwal has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the oath-taking ceremony which will take place at Ramlila Maidan.

AAP’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai has said the swearing-in will be a Delhi specific event and no chief minister or political leader from other states will be invited.

The AAP, under the leadership of Kejriwal, has registered a comprehensive win in the Delhi Assembly elections 2020. The party has stormed back to power winning 62 of the 70 Delhi Assembly seats. It won 67 seats in 2015.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP improved its seat tally from three in 2015 to eight in 2020. The Congress like in 2015 polls drew a blank this time too.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls, the AAP garnered 54.3 per cent of votes, while the BJP cornered 32.1 per cent votes. This time, the BJP improved its vote share to 38.51 per cent, while the AAP received 53.57 per cent vote, a dip of around one per cent.

The Congress, which got 9.7 per cent of the votes in 2015, secured 4.25 per cent votes in 2020.

When and where to watch Kejriwal’s oath-taking ceremony

You can follow News18.com's live blog on Kejriwal’s oath-taking ceremony to keep track of all the latest updates from Ramlila Maidan.

News 18’s reporters will get you constant updates of the swearing-in ceremony, which is expected to commence at 10 am on Sunday.

You can also tune in to CNN-News18 TV channel for the live coverage of the swearing-in ceremony.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.