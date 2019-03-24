'When Elephant Sits on Cycle, Tyres Are Bound to Get Punctured': Smriti Irani Dubs SP-BSP Tie-up a Failure

Attacking Opposition at a rally in Kanpur, Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday drew analogies between rivals' work and their symbols. While she asked voters not to let Congress's hand loot country's treasury, Irani dubbed SP-BSP alliance a failure. The minister said that when an elephant (BSP's symbol) sits on a cycle (SP's symbol), the tyre is bound to get punctured."Jis haath ne varshon tak Bharat ki tijori ko saaf kiya uss haath ko Bharat ki tijori ke aas pass bhi bhatakne na dein. Jab haathi cycle par sawaar hota hai toh puncture hona nischit hai (The hand which looted India's treasure for years, don't let it even come near its treasury. When an elephant (BSP's symbol) sits on a cycle (SP's symbol), the tyre is sure to get punctured)," she said.In Amethi, Union minister Smriti Irani will challenge Rahul Gandhi. She has been spending a lot of time with the voters there, making the BJP workers feel that she will make the Congress chief uncomfortable this time.Sonia Gandhi has been representing Rae Bareli since 1999, while Rahul Gandhi has been an MP from Amethi since 2004.The seats of Kannauj, held by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav, Badaun, held by Dharmendra Yadav (SP), and Azamgarh, from where SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav won in 2014, will also be crucial.While Dimple Yadav and Dharmendra will contest from their traditional seats, Mulayam Singh, this time, will be contesting from the Mainpuri seat. Akhilesh Yadav has decided to contest from Azamgarh after a formal request from the district unit.