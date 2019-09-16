Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

When Former J&K CM is Under Arrest, Where is the Normalcy?: Owaisi on Farooq Abdullah’s Detention

Condemning the use of PSA against Farooq Abdullah, Asaduddin Owaisi questioned how the former J&K chief minister could be a threat as he had met PM Narendra Modi a day before the abrogation of Article 370.

News18.com

Updated:September 16, 2019, 2:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
When Former J&K CM is Under Arrest, Where is the Normalcy?: Owaisi on Farooq Abdullah’s Detention
File photo of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Centre for reiterating that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is normal as it defended the prohibitory orders in the state before the Supreme Court.

“When a former chief minister is under arrest, what normalcy are you talking about?” asked Owaisi, referring to former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah house arrest since the central government scrapped the special status of the state and filed charges under Public Safety Act (PSA).

“I condemn the use of PSA against Farooq Abdullah. He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day before the abrogation of Article 370. How can he be a threat if he met the PM of the country?” the AIMIM chief said.

Calling it a sad state of affairs, he added, “How can an 80-year-old man be a threat to India? This shows there is no normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Owaisi said the Supreme Court should create a commission that visits the Valley and witnesses the juvenile centres there first-hand. “The Narendra Modi government has created a mess in the state. The Centre has no plan, it has acted in haste,” he said.

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit Jammu and Kashmir, but said he cannot hold any political rally there. Reacting to the SC order, Owaisi said, “Why does a former chief minister of J&K need to seek permission from the SC to travel to J&K? It shows there is no normalcy in Kashmir. Why shouldn’t Ghulam Nabi Azad take part in the politics? What will he do there if he is not able to meet the political leaders?”

Azad had moved the Supreme Court seeking permission to visit his home state to enquire about the well-being of his family members.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram