When Former J&K CM is Under Arrest, Where is the Normalcy?: Owaisi on Farooq Abdullah’s Detention

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Centre for reiterating that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is normal as it defended the prohibitory orders in the state before the Supreme Court.

“When a former chief minister is under arrest, what normalcy are you talking about?” asked Owaisi, referring to former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah house arrest since the central government scrapped the special status of the state and filed charges under Public Safety Act (PSA).

“I condemn the use of PSA against Farooq Abdullah. He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day before the abrogation of Article 370. How can he be a threat if he met the PM of the country?” the AIMIM chief said.

Calling it a sad state of affairs, he added, “How can an 80-year-old man be a threat to India? This shows there is no normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Owaisi said the Supreme Court should create a commission that visits the Valley and witnesses the juvenile centres there first-hand. “The Narendra Modi government has created a mess in the state. The Centre has no plan, it has acted in haste,” he said.

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit Jammu and Kashmir, but said he cannot hold any political rally there. Reacting to the SC order, Owaisi said, “Why does a former chief minister of J&K need to seek permission from the SC to travel to J&K? It shows there is no normalcy in Kashmir. Why shouldn’t Ghulam Nabi Azad take part in the politics? What will he do there if he is not able to meet the political leaders?”

Azad had moved the Supreme Court seeking permission to visit his home state to enquire about the well-being of his family members.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.