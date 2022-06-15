CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IPLMediaRights#RahulGandhi#Modi@8
Home » News » Politics » When Govt Fails, Opposition Has to Clear ED Exam, Says SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav
1-MIN READ

When Govt Fails, Opposition Has to Clear ED Exam, Says SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (Image: PTI)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (Image: PTI)

He said those who are prepared are not afraid of any examination

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday dubbed the Enforcement Directorate as Examination in Democracy and said in politics the opposition is required to clear this exam when the government fails. He said those who are prepared are not afraid of any examination.

“The meaning of ED is now Examination in Democracy’. In politics, the opposition is required to clear this exam. When the government fails, it announces this exam. Those who have prepared well are neither afraid of written-reading exam nor verbal exam…And you should never be afraid,” Yadav tweeted in Hindi. His reaction comes amid the ongoing questioning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by the ED in the National Herald case.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Tags
first published:June 15, 2022, 14:59 IST