When I Don’t Have a Birth Certificate, How Can I Produce My Father’s, Asks Telangana CM on NPR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday revealed in the state assembly that he too had no birth certificate.

“When I don't have a birth certificate, how can I produce the certificate of my father?” asked Rao, referring to the new format of the National Population Register (NPR) that is set to be rolled out from April 1.

He added: “I am concerned too. I was born in my house in the village. There were no hospitals then. The village elder used to write a 'Janma Nama' which carried no official seal.”

The chief minister then asked if he could not produce his birth certificate, how “will Dalits, tribals and poor produce their certificates”.

Speaking on the issue in the House, KCR said Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had firm commitments and principles on which it would never compromise.

The CM said the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) went against the very fabric of the Constitution of India that promises to treat all citizens equally irrespective of their religion, caste and creed.

“No civilised society will accept a law which keeps out people of one particular religion,” he said.

KCR said the House will thoroughly debate the issue and pass a resolution to send a strong message to the entire country as the issue relates to the country's future, its Constitution and its stature in the world.