'When I Went to Rajya Sabha on Historic 250th Session...': Modi Expresses Dissatisfaction with MPs

New Delhi: Despite the request to ensure "good attendance" in Parliament, lack of participation by lawmakers has apparently upset Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is said to have expressed his dissatisfaction.

A top source told CNN-News18 that at the recent Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday evening, PM Modi told his colleagues that he hardly saw any presence when he arrived in Lok Sabha for the Question Hour. PM Modi also said the situation was same in Rajya Sabha when he had gone for discussion on the historic 250th session of the Upper House.

It must be noted that while the prime minister was in the Lower House, only about 150 MPs of BJP-NDA combine were present when they have a strength of close to 350.

This is not the first time that PM Modi has expressed his dissatisfaction with the MPs. During the earlier Budget Session that concluded on August 5, the prime minister had pulled up Union Ministers for skipping roster duty. In fact, the PMO had sought a report of the erring ministers from Parliamentary Affairs Ministry.

