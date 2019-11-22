Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'When I Went to Rajya Sabha on Historic 250th Session...': Modi Expresses Dissatisfaction with MPs

It must be noted that while the prime minister was in the Lower House, only about 150 MPs of BJP-NDA combine were present when they have a strength of close to 350.

Payal Mehta | CNN-News18

Updated:November 22, 2019, 1:59 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'When I Went to Rajya Sabha on Historic 250th Session...': Modi Expresses Dissatisfaction with MPs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Image: RSTV/PTI)

New Delhi: Despite the request to ensure "good attendance" in Parliament, lack of participation by lawmakers has apparently upset Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is said to have expressed his dissatisfaction.

A top source told CNN-News18 that at the recent Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday evening, PM Modi told his colleagues that he hardly saw any presence when he arrived in Lok Sabha for the Question Hour. PM Modi also said the situation was same in Rajya Sabha when he had gone for discussion on the historic 250th session of the Upper House.

It must be noted that while the prime minister was in the Lower House, only about 150 MPs of BJP-NDA combine were present when they have a strength of close to 350.

This is not the first time that PM Modi has expressed his dissatisfaction with the MPs. During the earlier Budget Session that concluded on August 5, the prime minister had pulled up Union Ministers for skipping roster duty. In fact, the PMO had sought a report of the erring ministers from Parliamentary Affairs Ministry.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram