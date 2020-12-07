Karnataka ministers, including R Ashoka and JC Madhuswamy, on Monday thanked Leader of the Opposition, Siddaramaiah, for helping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) form the government in the state.

Participating in a debate in the legislative assembly on the flood situation in the state, Karnataka Revenue Minister Ashoka spontaneously responded to Siddaramaiah that the BJP came to power in the state not because of 'Operation Lotus' but due to 'timely help' from Siddaramaiah.

'Operation Lotus' is the name given by the Opposition to the BJP's game plan to lure MLAs, and all the MLAs who resigned have been promised ministerial berths and also tickets to contest in the same seats that they had held before they submitted their resignations.

Ashok was responding to Siddaramaiah's statement that he knew all about the former's role in 'Operation Lotus'.

The Congress leader then said he has always opposed the ideology preached by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and practised by the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). He asserted that he has never in his life thought of helping the RSS or the BJP even remotely or ideologically.

Joining the debate at this juncture, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Madhuswamy said that those who are sitting in treasury benches "know very well that you (Siddaramaiah) will never help the BJP ideologically, but when it comes to personal level, you (Siddaramaiah) go to any level to help your friends irrespective of any party affiliations".

Siddaramaiah asked Madhuswamy to produce 'evidence' to even remotely suggest that he helped the BJP to come to power.