When Lalu Met Mulayam: Experts Read Nothing Much for 2022 UP Assembly Elections

Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s meeting with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was speculated to hold political significance ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls. However, experts feel that the meeting has no political meaning as such and it should be looked upon more as a personal meeting as both the leaders are in-laws also.

Speculations started to sizzle as the SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav shared a picture of Mulayam and Lalu which took place in Delhi probably on Monday. Lalu who has been recently out on bail had also met some senior Congress leaders a few days before meeting Mulayam and Akhilesh in Delhi. This gave rise to speculations that SP may consider a last-minute tie-up with the Congress party in the upcoming 2022 State Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Experts, however, feel that this meeting should be taken more on a ‘personal’ side rather than having any political meaning. Speaking to news18, senior journalist and political commentator Parvez Ahmad said, “Both Lalu and Mulayam are in-laws, both are senior leaders and have played crucial roles in their times. But now times have changed, especially when it comes to the Samajwadi Party. The party has moved on and now its reins have got into the hands of Akhilesh Yadav whose political working is different from his father.”

“The meeting between Lalu and Mulayam is not going to spring up any political surprises in the UP elections due in 2022. Lalu has been loyal to the Congress for more than a decade, however, on the contrary, Samajwadi Party has done and broke up with several parties. I don’t think SP or the Congress are going to forge any last-minute alliance. They have tested waters and the alliance didn’t work for them, so they are not coming together again,” said Parvez Ahmad.

Meanwhile, commenting on the meeting between Lalu, Mulayam and Akhilesh, SP Spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria said, “Mulayam and Lalu are companions of the era of the JP movement. Both the senior leaders have 30 to 40 years of cooperation. Both the leaders met to know each other’s well-being. When two big veteran leaders meet, it is obvious to have a conversation with each other on political issues.”

The former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav is in Delhi after getting bail in the case related to the fodder scam. He is recovering in Delhi, as well as showing signs of returning to active politics soon. Before this meeting of Mulayam with Lalu, many more politicians of different parties have also met Lalu Prasad Yadav. In view of the Assembly elections to be held next year in Uttar Pradesh, speculations are rife about the political meaning of this meeting between the two veterans.

