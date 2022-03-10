When Punjab CM-Elect Bhagwant Mann Said 'If I Can't Study, I'll Be a Politician' | Watch Video

“If I could not study well, I would become a politician," said Bhagwant Mann, as part of one of his acts as a comedian not less than a decade ago. Little did he know back then that this was the prophecy for him. Not only Bhagwant Mann, the chief minister-elect for Punjab is a college-drop but he also served as an MLA from Sangrur.

Known for his one-liners and political satires, Mann in an old video can be seen taking a dig at politicians and their educational qualifications. In a comedy series called ‘Jugnu Mast Mast’, Mann played the titular character ‘Jugnu’- a naught school-going boy.

In the particular video which has resurfaced on social medial platforms, Jugnu was asked by his teacher what he wants to be when he grows up to which he replies, “If I could study properly, I would become an officer, If I could not, then I will become a politician, an MLA."

The Jugnu series is from Mann’s time as a Punjabi entertainer. In another striking coincident, when Bhagwant Mann set foot on national television via ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge,’ it was Congress’ Navjot Singh Sidhu who was the judge of the competition. In a unique turn of events, Sidhu was one of Mann’s strong opponents in the Assembly elections 2022.

While as a comedian, Mann had highlighted and mocked some serious issues related to education and jobs in Punjab, as CM-elect in his first-ever address to the state Mann said, his first act as CM would be towards generating employment for Punjabi youth.

My first action as the Chief Minister of Punjab will be against unemployment, said Mann. “My green pen will start taking you out of convoys of political leaders," he said in an address right after his electoral victory.

