When Rahul Criticised UPA Government With Sonia Gandhi Watching

Congress president Rahul Gandhi while speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Friday attacked the Modi government for imposing one idea on the whole on India, but also did not spare his own party’s mistakes during UPA’s rule.When asked if he feels the Congress did enough to come up with new institutions, he said he did not approve of the Congress strategy back then."I am being critical but we did not do enough in this area. Coming up with more AIIMS is not enough. Having new and technologically upgraded ones (AIIMS) is the key," said Gandhi.A smile played on Rahul's lips when he was asked about the the differences in the styles of leadership between him and his mother Sonia Gandhi. He responded saying that he has learnt a lot from his mother, including patience.“I go by thinking whereas she goes by feeling. She trusts her gut feeling,” said Rahul.When asked about whether there is anyone special in his life, Gandhi smiled again and replied, "I have a lot of special people in my life."Talking about the overall political climate in the country he said that there was hatred and fear in the country today. He also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over demonetisation, calling it a "ridiculous thing to do."Criticising the BJP's Goods and Services Tax (GST), Gandhi said, "GST envisioned by UPA better than the BJP's. It’s not about me, small businesses are not happy with GST."When asked about the sudden "religious" side of the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi said that he had been visiting temples, mosques, gurdwaras and churches all his life but it was only now that it was being highlighted and played up. He also took a dig at the BJP saying, "They get irritated, they think that it's only their right to go to temples." He also added that there was a difference between Hinduism and Hindutva.