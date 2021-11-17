When Rahul Gandhi Stirs Up ‘Hinduism’ Row, Congress Cadre is Confused, Voters Unmoved

When Congress national spokesperson Manish Tewari clarified over the “Hindutva-Hinduism debate” in a series of tweets, emphasising that the party should stick to its core ideology, no name of Rahul Gandhi was taken or suggested, but the dissenting voices were more definite in the corridors of Congress headquarters.

“I am frankly confused by this Hinduism qua Hindutva debate in the INC. If I want to base my politics on Hinduism or Hindutva, then I should be in Hindu Maha Sabha. If I want to base it on Islam, then I should be in Jamaat-e-Islami. Why should I be in INC India?” asked Congress leader Manish Tewari in a series of tweets on the debate around Hinduism that has stoked yet another controversy by the party.

“Why is the timing always wrong? Why do these people who don’t have to contest elections are landing us in trouble ahead of polls?” asked a Congress leader alluding to Rashid Alvi, Salman Khurshid and Mani Shankar Aiyar. The leader further asked, “Why did Rahul Gandhi have to even stir up the debate sitting in London? It gave a platter to the BJP. Look at other parties like TMC and SP, they stay away from this.”

The problem began with Salman Khurshid’s book, which compares the RSS to terrorist organisations ISIS and Boko Haram. The RSS may not be seen as a religious organisation but it is deeply entrenched in the philosophy of the Hindu religion and this is how the core Hindu vote bank sees it.

Attacking RSS may be a political point for Rahul Gandhi but for other Congress leaders it brings awkwardness to the table. The day when comments of Khurshid and Rashid went viral, one could see CM aspirant Harish Rawat at a temple in Uttarakhand with his forehead smeared with holy ash to make a point that in Dev Bhoomi he was a devout Hindu. Rawat told News18, “Hinduism is not the prerogative of the BJP. I am a practising Hindu. They use it to divide people but we use it to unite.”

But for now, it’s the party, which seems divided. A case in point is when Ghulam Nabi Azad issued a statement disagreeing with Khurshid saying, “I think it’s unfair and rash to equate RSS with ISIS.”

Azad, who is perhaps back in the good books of the Gandhis despite being in the dissenting G23 group, was helping his party out of the mess.

In poll-bound Uttar Pradesh where religion is a potent factor, when even Samajwadi Party is evading the issue, Congress comments only seems rudderless. And when Rahul dives into the debate, it puts state in charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on a spot. Her chanting of Durga Stuti and visiting Kashi temple is a testimony to the fact that Congress wants to be on the right side of the religion debate. Its predicament is that it cannot afford to alienate Muslims, who make up to a sizeable vote bank, but have been turning their back to the Congress over the past few years.

Rashid Alvi clarifies to News18.com, “My comment was taken out of context. I was speaking amidst Sadhus. Would they have clapped if I was attacking them? BJP has taken it out of context. I don’t think it can be misused in UP polls. Election was not even in my mind. Let Rahul and Salman (Khurshid) be. RSS chief is saying that every person living in this country is a Hindu. Not everyone can accept it. Which Maulavi or Muslim can? So, why blame Rahul Gandhi?”

For the BJP, these run-ins help. As in charge of BJP’s National IT department Amit Malviya pointed out, “People see through their (Congress) duplicity. For years, they used Muslims to get votes. Now, they want to be Hindus. People understand all this.”

Despite Rahul’s temple run, the Congress fared poorly in states where religion, particularly Hinduism, is a big factor. The effort to be a ‘Shiv Bhakt’ has not gained any believers. And each time Rahul and his colleagues stir a hornet’s nest, their timing is usually wrong; right in the middle of mega state assembly elections due early next year. This leaves the party cadre confused and voters unmoved.

