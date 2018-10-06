English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
When SC Can Decide on Adultery, Why Should it Delay Verdict on Ram Temple, Asks Sakshi Maharaj
The Unnao MP dared Congress president Rahul Gandhi to prove himself a devotee of Lord Ram rather than just be 'dramatic about it'.
File photo of BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj.
Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Sacchidanand Hari Sakshi aka Sakshi Maharaj on Saturday took on the Supreme Court over the delay in deciding on the Ram Janmabhoomi matter, saying when the court could take decisions on adultery and homosexuality, “why should it delay an issue which pertains to faith of millions of Hindus?”
Sakshi Maharaj, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Unnao, said whatever be the decision, the apex court should expeditiously adjudicate the matter.
In his demand for early construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, the firebrand leader said the Modi government should bring an ordinance for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. "When ordinance can be brought against triple talaq, why not on the Ram temple?" he asked.
"I represent the 'sant' community in the Lok Sabha. I am an MP from the VHP quota, so why should I refrain from voicing my concerns and demands of the saint community? After all, the BJP is in power due to Lord Ram and blessings of millions of seers and saints," he said.
The Unnao MP dared Congress president Rahul Gandhi to prove himself a devotee of Ram rather than just be "dramatic about it". "When the government brings an ordinance, his true colours will be known to all," he said.
He said the government has been apprised of the "anger" in the 'sant community' over the endless delay in deciding the Ram temple issue. The 'sant' community will converge at the Talkatora stadium in New Delhi on November 3-4 and would demand construction of the temple, he said, adding if the demand is not met, the community will start construction of the temple from December 6. The Supreme Court is due to start day-to-day hearing on the matter from October 29.
