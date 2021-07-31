'When There is Smoke, There's Fire...': An Insight into Babul Supriyo's Move to Quit Politics

A look at BJP leader Babul Supriyo’s social media accounts can tell that his move to quit politics wasn’t a sudden one. It had been building up since the reshuffle of Union Cabinet earlier this month. Supriyo had been subtly expressing his displeasure over not getting a ministerial berth through posts on Facebook and Twitter.

On July 7, after the Cabinet reshuffle took place, Supriyo’s first post was on Facebook, where he stated, “Yes, when there is smoke there must be a fire somewhere. Not being able to take phone calls of my friends in the media who care for me hence let me spell it out myself…"

“Yes, I have resigned from the Council Of Ministers (As I had framed it earlier, “Asked to resign" may not be the right way to put it.)"

“I thank Hon’ble Prime Minister for giving me the privilege to serve my country as a Member of his Council of Ministers."

“I am extremely happy that I go today without a spot of corruption on me. I am surely sad for myself but very happy for them. More power to all of them."

Reacting to his posts, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said a lot of ministers have been dropped but nobody has reacted like this.

In this entire month, Babul has either expressed his emotion on Facebook or changed his bio data on Twitter stating that he joined politics for work not for love.

On July 8, Babul posted on Facebook that he has never got so many phone calls when he was minister.

On July 10, Babul wrote the party president has said so many things, I have heard and even if I don’t understand what he has tried to say, am happy with that only. In the mean time he has greeted new ministers but distance was clearly visible in social media.

On July 11, Babul posted: “Lots of Rumours are floating in the air. Many are rushing into reacting/trolling/abusing me based on those. Don’t indulge in that please. Judge me by my deeds, not by the rumours. Yours Truly, Babul Supriyo"

Two days back he wrote, “Couple of you are asking me to leave politics and go back. Am thinking on that. I have not come here for power."

One day back Babul wrote, “I am not opportunist, disloyal, backstabber."

Finally July 31, he wrote, “Alvida."

