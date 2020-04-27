POLITICS

1-MIN READ

When Will Foodgrains Stored in Warehouses be Used, Mayawati Asks Centre, UP Govt

File photo of BSP chief Mayawati.

File photo of BSP chief Mayawati.

Mayawati said it would have been better if the governments made proper arrangements for the millions of people suffering due to the lockdown and sent them home.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 27, 2020, 3:06 PM IST
BSP president Mayawati on Monday asked the central and state governments to make proper arrangements for food for thousands of poor migrant labourers and also provide financial assistance to them.

Mayawati said it would have been better if the governments made proper arrangements for the millions of people, who are suffering due to the lockdown over the novel coronavirus pandemic, and send them safely to their houses.

"The central and all the state governments, besides increasing the testing of coronavirus, should also make available proper food, especially to the helpless millions of poor migrant labourers," Mayawati tweeted.

"Otherwise how will these people, suffering from hunger, be able to increase there immunity and save themselves from the deadly coronavirus? When will the foodgrains stored in government warehouses be used?" she asked.

The BSP leader also demanded immediate financial help to the migrants.

