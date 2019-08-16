Take the pledge to vote

'When Will This Madness End?' Rahul Gandhi Asks After J&K Congress Leaders Are Put Under House Arrest

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress was prevented from addressing a press conference on Friday as police detained its chief spokesperson and former MLC Sharma at the party headquarters in Jammu.

August 16, 2019, 11:17 PM IST
'When Will This Madness End?' Rahul Gandhi Asks After J&K Congress Leaders Are Put Under House Arrest
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad condemned the arrest of the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir and senior leader Ravinder Sharma in Jammu on Friday.

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress was prevented from addressing a press conference on Friday as police detained its chief spokesperson and former MLC Sharma at the party headquarters in Jammu.

Congress in a tweet posted the video of the arrest where the Congress leaders were detained while addressing a press conference.

Mir was put under house arrest in Jammu in the afternoon.

Azad said while the state and central governments were asserting that the situation was normal in Jammu and people were celebrating the Centre's decision to abrogate the constitutional provisions that gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, opposition leaders were not even being allowed to address press conferences.

"This doublespeak of the government has exposed it on a number of occasions," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister added.

