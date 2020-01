'When Will You Get Ten Heads for One': Congress Attacks Govt for Silence on Porter Beheaded by Pak

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for their "silence" on Pakistan's BAT decapitating an Indian porter, and asked when will they get ten heads for one as promised by the prime minister earlier.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, "Why is the Modi government silent on Pakistan's barbarism? Pakistani forces have decapitated an Indian porter, and martyred two soldiers. And prime minister and home minister are silent. The media is also silent."

"Are stories of martyrdom of Indians at the hands of Pakistan printed keeping the nature of government in power? When will there will a retort to Pakistan's cowardly acts? When will we see ten heads for one," he asked.

Pakistan's Border Action Team is suspected to have decapitated a porter, who was among two civilians killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Friday, and taken away the head, officials had said.

This is the first time that any civilian has been beheaded by the BAT, which comprises Pakistani army regulars and terrorists, though similar incidents involving security personnel have taken place in the past, they said.

The body of Mohammad Aslam (28) was badly mutilated and his head was missing, a senior police officer had said.

