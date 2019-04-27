Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'When You Don't Know The Rules, Why Play The Game?': AAP's Atishi Questions Gautam Gambhir

In a tweet, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate said after double entries in voters list, now Gambhir faces FIR for holding 'illegal rally' in Jangpura.

PTI

Updated:April 27, 2019, 6:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'When You Don't Know The Rules, Why Play The Game?': AAP's Atishi Questions Gautam Gambhir
File photo of AAP leader Atishi. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: "When you don't know the rules, why play the game?"

This was AAP's East Delhi candidate Atishi's question to her rival from BJP Gautam Gambhir after the constituency's returning officer Saturday asked police to take action against him for holding a public meeting without permission.

In a tweet, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate said after double entries in voters list, now Gambhir faces FIR for holding "illegal rally".

The cricketer-turned-politician, who is making his electoral debut from the seat, had held the public meeting in Jangpura on Thursday.

"First, discrepancies in nomination papers. Then, Criminal offence of having 2 voter IDs. Now, FIR for illegal rally (sic)," Atishi said on Twitter.




Returning officer, East Delhi parliamentary constituency, K Mahesh, has asked the Delhi Police to take action against Gambhir for allegedly violating norms.Police have lodged a formal complaint.

Officials said the public meeting was held on Thursday in Jangpura without prior permission. "My question to Gautam Gambhir: When you don't know the rules, why play the game? (sic) she tweeted.

Atishi on Thursday had filed a criminal complaint against Gambhir for allegedly enrolling as a voter in more than one constituency in violation of the Representation of the People Act (RPA).

She had earlier complained to the Election Commission that there were discrepancies in the nomination papers of Gambhir, but the cricketer's candidature was accepted by the poll panel.
Atishi, Gambhir and Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely have locked horns in a triangular contest in the East Delhi constituency.

Delhi goes to poll in sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 12 and the results would be declared on May 23.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram