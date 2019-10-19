Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

When You Made Me Permanent for 5 Years, Why Would I Allow Temporary Provision, Asks Modi on Art 370 Move

Addressing a gathering on the last day of campaigning, Modi attacked the Congress on Article 370, saying it was a temporary provision but for 70 years, the grand old party did nothing about it.

News18.com

Updated:October 19, 2019, 1:32 PM IST
When You Made Me Permanent for 5 Years, Why Would I Allow Temporary Provision, Asks Modi on Art 370 Move
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering in Hisar.

Ellenabad (Sirsa): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked the Congress, alleging that their wrong policies destroyed the nation and injustice was continuously done with Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a gathering here on the last day of campaigning, Modi attacked the party on Article 370 issue, saying it was a temporary provision, but for 70 years the Congress did nothing about it.

"I ended this temporary provision. When you made me permanent for five years, why would I allow this temporary thing," he asked. The prime minister also said that four lakh Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave their homes in the valley.

He also attacked the Congress on the Kartarpur Corridor issue, saying for 70 years the devotees had to seek 'darshan' of the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara using binoculars.

He said the inability to bring Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in the Indian territory during Partition was a mistake.

