When You Made Me Permanent for 5 Years, Why Would I Allow Temporary Provision, Asks Modi on Art 370 Move
Addressing a gathering on the last day of campaigning, Modi attacked the Congress on Article 370, saying it was a temporary provision but for 70 years, the grand old party did nothing about it.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering in Hisar.
Ellenabad (Sirsa): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked the Congress, alleging that their wrong policies destroyed the nation and injustice was continuously done with Jammu and Kashmir.
Addressing a gathering here on the last day of campaigning, Modi attacked the party on Article 370 issue, saying it was a temporary provision, but for 70 years the Congress did nothing about it.
"I ended this temporary provision. When you made me permanent for five years, why would I allow this temporary thing," he asked. The prime minister also said that four lakh Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave their homes in the valley.
He also attacked the Congress on the Kartarpur Corridor issue, saying for 70 years the devotees had to seek 'darshan' of the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara using binoculars.
He said the inability to bring Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in the Indian territory during Partition was a mistake.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Did Priyanka Write it?': Nick Jonas' Karwa Chauth Post Triggers Caption Contest and Curiosity
- Lady Gaga Falls Off Stage With Fan During Concert in Las Vegas, See Video
- Burglar Refuses Money from Elderly Woman, Kisses Her During Robbery in Pharmacy
- Woman Wears Clothes Weighing 2.5 Kilo to Avoid Paying Excess Baggage Fee at Airport
- Amitabh Bachchan Was Never Hospitalised, Say Kaun Banega Crorepati Sources