'Whenever An Aurangzeb Has Risen, a Shivaji Also Emerged': What PM Modi Said at Kashi Vishwanath Dham Launch

Whenever an Aurangzeb has arisen in India, a Shivaji has also emerged as the soil of this country is different from the rest of the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday after he inaugurated the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham here. Addressing the gathering, Modi lauded the civilisational heritage of Varanasi, and said many sultanates rose and collapsed but Benaras remained.

Modi launched the corridor after taking a dip in the Holy Ganga river and offering prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, before the launch, said much politics had been carried out in Mahatma Gandhi’s name but only the current government had fulfilled his dream of transforming Kashi.

Top quotes by PM Modi from the launch:

• “Invaders attacked this city, tried to destroy it. History is witness to Aurangzeb’s atrocities, his terror. He tried to change civilisation by the sword. He tried to crush culture with fanaticism. But the soil of this country is different from the rest of the world. Here if an (Mughal Emperor) Aurangzeb comes, a (Maratha warrior) Shivaji also rises. If a Salar Masud marches ahead, warriors like Raja Suhaldev make him realise the power of our unity," he said."

• Modi said the whole new complex of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham is not just a grand building, but a symbol of the “Sanatan culture" of India, our spiritual soul and India’s antiquity and traditions. The temple area here, which was only 3000 square feet, has now spread to about five lakh square feet, Modi said, adding that now 50,000-75,000 devotees can come to the temple premises.

• He said “new history" was being created and “we are fortunate to have witnessed it".

• Today, I would also like to express my gratitude towards every labourer who has worked for the construction of this grand complex. Even during COVID-19, the work did not stop here.

• “I congratulate our artisans, people associated with our civil engineering, people of administration, those families who had their homes here. Along with all this, I also congratulate the UP government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji, who united day and night to complete the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project."

• “There is only one government in Kashi, those who have damru in their hands. Who can stop Kashi where Ganga flows by changing its current?"

• “When you come here, you will not see only faith. You will also feel the glory of your past here. How antiquity and novelty come alive together. How ancient winds are giving direction to the future, we are doing its direct darshan in Vishwanath Dham complex."

• “I want three resolutions from you, not for yourself, but for our country - cleanliness, creation & innovation and continuous efforts to create a self-reliant India".

