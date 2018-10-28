English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Whenever I Raise Issues of Poor, They Talk About Hindus and Muslims’: Ally Rajbhar Attacks BJP
Rajbhar, who has often criticised the BJP government, also said his heart was broken as the saffron party does not want to give him a share in governance.
File photo of Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar. (Facebook)
Loading...
Lucknow: Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party president and senior minister in the Uttar Pradesh government Om Prakash Rajbhar on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction with the BJP dispensation, claiming whenever he talks about the poor, "they bring in the Hindu-Muslim issue".
Threatening to resign as minister, he said his "heart is broken. "Should I fight for the poor or become a slave of the BJP?"
"I have come here to fight for the poor and not to toe the line of the BJP. I am not here to taste power," he said addressing the "ghulami chodo, samaj jodo" rally to mark the 16th foundation day of the party.
"They haven't even given us a party office. I had come prepared to resign today from this platform itself," Rajbhar said.
The leader had earlier expressed unhappiness over rebel Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav being allotted a government bungalow.
Rajbhar, who has often criticised the BJP government, said, "My heart is broken. The BJP doesn't want to give me a share in governance. Whenever I raise the issue of the poor, they talk about temples, mosques. They talk about Hindus and Muslims."
Our children want good education and not "mandir or masjid", he said.
Calling for providing quota within the OBC quota for different marginalized group according to their share in the population, Rajbhar said that BJP president Amit Shah had promised to do it within six months, but it is yet to materialize.
'Twelve states have this arrangement but not Uttar Pradesh," he stressed.
He also demanded that Uttar Pradesh be divided into four parts – Purvanchal, Pashchimanchal, Madhyanchal and Bundelkhand – for better representation and governance, besides a ban on liquor.
"When a neighbouring state like Bihar could achieve it why not Uttar Pradesh?" he asked.
Threatening to resign as minister, he said his "heart is broken. "Should I fight for the poor or become a slave of the BJP?"
"I have come here to fight for the poor and not to toe the line of the BJP. I am not here to taste power," he said addressing the "ghulami chodo, samaj jodo" rally to mark the 16th foundation day of the party.
"They haven't even given us a party office. I had come prepared to resign today from this platform itself," Rajbhar said.
The leader had earlier expressed unhappiness over rebel Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav being allotted a government bungalow.
Rajbhar, who has often criticised the BJP government, said, "My heart is broken. The BJP doesn't want to give me a share in governance. Whenever I raise the issue of the poor, they talk about temples, mosques. They talk about Hindus and Muslims."
Our children want good education and not "mandir or masjid", he said.
Calling for providing quota within the OBC quota for different marginalized group according to their share in the population, Rajbhar said that BJP president Amit Shah had promised to do it within six months, but it is yet to materialize.
'Twelve states have this arrangement but not Uttar Pradesh," he stressed.
He also demanded that Uttar Pradesh be divided into four parts – Purvanchal, Pashchimanchal, Madhyanchal and Bundelkhand – for better representation and governance, besides a ban on liquor.
"When a neighbouring state like Bihar could achieve it why not Uttar Pradesh?" he asked.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Buying Guide: You Don’t Realize it, But You Need an Air Purifier Inside Your Car
- #MeToo: People Won't Have the Guts to Misbehave With My Family, Says Saif Ali Khan
- Dhoni Out, Rohit In and Everything Else: The Befuddling Friday Night Selection Bombshell
- She Can't Fast This Time, But I Will: Ayushmann's Heartfelt Post for Tahira on Karva Chauth
- Julen Lopetegui Trying His Best to Put Real Madrid at the Top, Says Marcelo
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...