'Where are the Bricks for Ram Mandir?' Kumaraswamy's Poser Stumps BJP

Even as the Supreme Court resumes hearing in the Ram Mandir case, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy stumped the BJP on the same issue, during a debate in the Karnataka legislature.Kumaraswamy, who has been repeatedly asked to give an 'account' of how he will manage to give out crop loan waivers under the tight financial position of the State, went on the offensive against the BJP in the Legislative Council."They (BJP) did padyatra saying they will build Ram Mandir, they took bricks and money promising they will build a Ram Mandir but they threw the bricks into garbage bins and put the money in their pocket. Even after so many years, the Ram Mandir is getting built, despite BJP coming to power for two terms since 1999," Kumaraswamy said in the Council.It was during a debate where he was replying to the Governor's address in the Council that he made these remarks that rankled the Opposition BJP no end. The national party strongly contested the statement, its members demanding that the CM withdraw his remarks, as they were given the bricks by people who trusted them."Why is the CM making false allegations about Ram Mandir, why didn't he raise these questions when he formed a coalition power with us (in 2006). I ask Kumaraswamy to take back his words," said a BJP MLC.The CM, who said he was willing to take back his statements if the remark on 'bricks thrown into garbage-bins' has hurt anyone, went on to say, "The bigger question I want to ask is - did you not take the money in the name of Ram Mandir? Where did that collected money go? Till today, they have not given an account of it to anyone, they need to answer."The BJP's repeated attacks on the earlier Congress government and the current JDS-Congress coalition government to 'account' for the large sums of money disbursed by the Centre has been a matter of much debate all through the election campaign the last few months.Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had hit back saying these are not some general Central grants, but the State's own tax revenues being sent back to Karnataka, but the BJP had used it as a campaign issue for many months ahead of the Assembly elections.