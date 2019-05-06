Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Where Did 'Bua' Come From?' Yogi Adityanath Tries to Solve 'Relationship Puzzle' of Yadav Family

Mocking SP-BSP alliance, Yogi Adityanath said that Shivpal Yadav says that he has no sister. So, where did the 'bua' (aunt) come from? he asked.

PTI

Updated:May 6, 2019, 8:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Where Did 'Bua' Come From?' Yogi Adityanath Tries to Solve 'Relationship Puzzle' of Yadav Family
File photo of BJP leader Yogi Adityanath addressing a rally. Image: Reuters
Loading...
Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleged on Monday that during earlier governments in Uttar Pradesh, people got electricity on Muharram and Eid, but not on Holi and Diwali.

Addressing a public meeting in Domariaganj constituency in Siddharth Nagar district, Adityanath said the situation was different now, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi believed in 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' (support for all, development for all).

"Earlier, power connections were given on caste lines and people didn't get electricity on Holi and Diwali, but on Muharram and Eid," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

Adityanath's remarks is reminiscent of Modi's comments at a rally before the 2017 assembly election in the state. The prime minister had said if people get electricity on Ramzan, they should also get electricity during Diwali.

Adityanath also mocked at the SP-BSP-RLD alliance. "Shivpal Yadav (Akhilesh's uncle) says that he has no sister. So, where did the 'bua' (aunt) come from?" he asked, referring to Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati.

"Everyone knows that the new relationship is built to hide each other's sins and the relationship will eventually break on May 23," the chief minister said.

He said the people would give a befitting reply to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her remarks that wherever her party was weak in the state, it has fielded such candidates who would cut into the BJP vote share.

"People will give a befitting reply like a 'muhnochwa' to the vote-cutter remarks of the 'shehzadi' (princess')," Adityanath said, in an apparent reference to Vadra.

In 2002, villagers insisted that a light-emitting flying object, or the 'muhnochwa' (face scratcher), came towards them in the dead of the night and scratched their face, and even gave them mild electric shocks.

The 'muhnochwa' was reportedly seen in about 30 districts and hundreds of people were said to have suffered serious scratches and bruises on the face and arms.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram