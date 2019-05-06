English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Where Did 'Bua' Come From?' Yogi Adityanath Tries to Solve 'Relationship Puzzle' of Yadav Family
Mocking SP-BSP alliance, Yogi Adityanath said that Shivpal Yadav says that he has no sister. So, where did the 'bua' (aunt) come from? he asked.
File photo of BJP leader Yogi Adityanath addressing a rally. Image: Reuters
Loading...
Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleged on Monday that during earlier governments in Uttar Pradesh, people got electricity on Muharram and Eid, but not on Holi and Diwali.
Addressing a public meeting in Domariaganj constituency in Siddharth Nagar district, Adityanath said the situation was different now, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi believed in 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' (support for all, development for all).
"Earlier, power connections were given on caste lines and people didn't get electricity on Holi and Diwali, but on Muharram and Eid," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.
Adityanath's remarks is reminiscent of Modi's comments at a rally before the 2017 assembly election in the state. The prime minister had said if people get electricity on Ramzan, they should also get electricity during Diwali.
Adityanath also mocked at the SP-BSP-RLD alliance. "Shivpal Yadav (Akhilesh's uncle) says that he has no sister. So, where did the 'bua' (aunt) come from?" he asked, referring to Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati.
"Everyone knows that the new relationship is built to hide each other's sins and the relationship will eventually break on May 23," the chief minister said.
He said the people would give a befitting reply to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her remarks that wherever her party was weak in the state, it has fielded such candidates who would cut into the BJP vote share.
"People will give a befitting reply like a 'muhnochwa' to the vote-cutter remarks of the 'shehzadi' (princess')," Adityanath said, in an apparent reference to Vadra.
In 2002, villagers insisted that a light-emitting flying object, or the 'muhnochwa' (face scratcher), came towards them in the dead of the night and scratched their face, and even gave them mild electric shocks.
The 'muhnochwa' was reportedly seen in about 30 districts and hundreds of people were said to have suffered serious scratches and bruises on the face and arms.
Addressing a public meeting in Domariaganj constituency in Siddharth Nagar district, Adityanath said the situation was different now, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi believed in 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' (support for all, development for all).
"Earlier, power connections were given on caste lines and people didn't get electricity on Holi and Diwali, but on Muharram and Eid," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.
Adityanath's remarks is reminiscent of Modi's comments at a rally before the 2017 assembly election in the state. The prime minister had said if people get electricity on Ramzan, they should also get electricity during Diwali.
Adityanath also mocked at the SP-BSP-RLD alliance. "Shivpal Yadav (Akhilesh's uncle) says that he has no sister. So, where did the 'bua' (aunt) come from?" he asked, referring to Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati.
"Everyone knows that the new relationship is built to hide each other's sins and the relationship will eventually break on May 23," the chief minister said.
He said the people would give a befitting reply to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her remarks that wherever her party was weak in the state, it has fielded such candidates who would cut into the BJP vote share.
"People will give a befitting reply like a 'muhnochwa' to the vote-cutter remarks of the 'shehzadi' (princess')," Adityanath said, in an apparent reference to Vadra.
In 2002, villagers insisted that a light-emitting flying object, or the 'muhnochwa' (face scratcher), came towards them in the dead of the night and scratched their face, and even gave them mild electric shocks.
The 'muhnochwa' was reportedly seen in about 30 districts and hundreds of people were said to have suffered serious scratches and bruises on the face and arms.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 5th Phase: 'Confident We Will Get Majority, Modi Will Become PM' Says Rajnath Singh
-
Sunday 05 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 5: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Among key candidates in Fray
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Elections 2019, 5th Phase: 'Confident We Will Get Majority, Modi Will Become PM' Says Rajnath Singh
Sunday 05 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 5: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Among key candidates in Fray
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Who's That RCB Girl?' Hunting Down Women You Saw on TV is Plain Stalker Behaviour
- Why 'Game of Thrones' Fans are Crushing Over Jon Snow's Speech at Winterfell
- Avengers Endgame All Set to Cross Rs 400 Crore Mark at Indian Box Office
- Jealous Girlfriend 'Bans' Man from Watching Game of Thrones Over Topless Scenes
- What Did Missandei Mean When She Said 'Dracarys' in that Scene of 'Game of Thrones'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results