Where Do All Terrorists Vanish as Soon as Elections Are Over, Asks Former BJP MLA in Attack on UP Govt

In a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party, a former minister in Yogi Adityanath government, Om Prakash Rajbhar said BJP doesn’t know from where 300 KGs RDX came to Pulwama but now they claim that 300 terrorists are coming during the assembly elections.

Chief of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP)- Rajbhar was addressing a public gathering in support of Ajay Pratap Singh (Pintu Singh) at Khora Bazar in Deoria on Saturday. Singh is the son of former BJP MLA Janmejay Singh, after his demise, the Deoria seat had fallen vacant but BJP denied ticket to his son Ajay Pratap Singh.

“These people do not have information about where did the 300 RDX came to Pulwama where our soldiers were martyred but they know that 300 terrorists are coming in the assembly elections,” Om Prakash Rajbhar said. “All the leaders from BJP lose their mind as soon as the election comes. They start acting like NASA to find out where the terrorists are coming from. Don’t know where all the terrorists vanish as soon as the elections are over,” he added.

The SBSP chief did not stop here and went on to say, “I took on the government even when I was a minister in the government and even gave resignation. Parties like SP, BSP and Congress who could not play the responsibility of opposition parties in the House are now seeking votes of the Dalit community. The leaders of the SP and the BSP, while talking about the interest of the backward, Dalit society, go silent silence in the House.”

The former BJP ally also attacked the BJP-led state government on the issue of electricity prices in the state. “Delhi gets 210 units of electricity for Rs 70. At the same time, in Uttar Pradesh, consumers have to pay 230 rupees for such unit electricity. We had asked the government to waive the domestic electricity bill for five years. But the government did not listen.” said Rajbhar.

He also talked about reservation classification and said the entire opposition including the government goes silent about it. Our demand is to give reservation according to the population. Also, we demand that education in government schools should be done on the lines of private schools.