Where is anti-Romeo Squad? Akhilesh to Yogi After Attack on Swiss Couple

: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government, alleging there had been an unprecedented rise in crime and loot in the state."Murders, dacoities and numerous such incidents are happening in the state over which the Uttar Pradesh Government led by Yogi Adityanth has no answers," Yadav told ANI.Yadav questioned the government if it had succeeded in ensuring the safety of the public. He also cited past incidents of murder and dacoity in Uttar Pradesh and asked the incumbent CM why the accused had still not been identified and apprehended."Have the accused been identified in the Sitapur triple-murder case? How can a dacoity occur at a retired judge's place in Lucknow? A BSP candidate was murdered in Allahabad after getting good votes. There was a lathi-charge in the BHU. How many incidents shall I quote?" the former chief minister said.A group of youngsters in Fatehpur Sikri harassed and chased a Swiss couple and left them severely injured with a broken skull, a fractured arm, and hearing impairment.The Samajwadi president also took a swipe at Yogi, asking where his 'anti-Romeo squad' had gone. "A couple visiting Fatehpur Sikri was beaten when they tried to click a selfie."In its 2017 election manifesto for Uttar Pradesh, the BJP had promised to create Anti-Romeo Dals (or squads) near colleges to "ensure the safety of college-going girls" and "check eve-teasing".The UP chief minister was in Agra on Thursday in what, according to many, was a damage-control visit after a BJP MLA, Sangit Som, last week, called the Taj Mahal a "blot on India's culture".Yogi Adityanath, however, came out saying the Taj was built with the blood and sweat of Indian labourers, and its security was "our responsibility".