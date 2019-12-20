'Where is the Justice for Hindus in this Country?' Uddhav Thackeray Slams BJP amid CAA Debate

Mumbai: Amid the protests over new citizenship law, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday slammed the Centre and said it should first give justice to the Hindus staying in India before giving citizenship to those Hindus who come from outside.

Thackeray was replying to Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis’ scathing remarks in the Assembly. The CM mentioned the issue of Belgaum boundary, the long-standing dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka. "Why is the Central government silent on the atrocities on the Marathi brothers and sisters by Karnataka government?" Thackeray asked.

He also targeted the BJP and called it a hypocrite about their comments on Savarkar. "You need to tell how much you believe in Savarkar. Whether you believe in him completely or not. You call cow a mother in Maharashtra, but eat her in the other states? Why couldn't you implement beef ban in the whole country? In neighbouring Goa, your then CM had said he will bring beef from outside if there is less beef in Goa," the CM said.

He said the BJP had failed the country by bringing about moves such as demonetisation and GST. "The economic advisor to the country has said, the economy has suffered immensely because of these things," he said.

Meanwhile, leaders of all three parties including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting in Nagpur to discuss about cabinet expansion and relief to farmers. There are speculations that cabinet expansion might take place on the 23rd of this month. Uddhav Thackeray refused to confirm it and said things will be shared once they are decided.

