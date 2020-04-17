POLITICS

1-MIN READ

Where There is Will, There is Way: Rahul Gandhi Praises Cong-ruled States' Fight Against Covid-19

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress-ruled states: Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry are putting up a strong fight against Covid-19, said Rahul Gandhi.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 5:17 PM IST
New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi on Friday praised Congress-ruled states' determination to fight the coronavirus pandemic and cited a new 200-bed hospital built within 20 days in Chhattisgarh, saying "where there is a will, there is a way".


"Congress-ruled states: Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry are putting up a strong fight against Covid19.

New, special hospitals are being readied, like in Chhattisgarh this 200-bedded hospital, especially for Coronavirus treatment, has been readied in merely 20 days. Where there is a will, there is a way," he said in a tweet in Hindi.


The former Congress chief has been lauding Congress-ruled states for their efforts in fighting the pandemic and has urged the central government to empower them more, as the real fight was at the ground level done by states. PTI SKC

