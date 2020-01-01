Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Where Will Pakistani Non-Muslims Go, to Italy?' MoS Home G Kishan Reddy Asks Opposition

The minister also claimed that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi knows no difference between the the CAA and GST and that is why he says the recent changes in the citizenship law would lead to an increase in the tax.

PTI

Updated:January 1, 2020, 11:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Where Will Pakistani Non-Muslims Go, to Italy?' MoS Home G Kishan Reddy Asks Opposition
File photo of Minister of State G Kishan Reddy. (Twitter)

Varanasi: Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday asserted that it is the "moral responsibility" of India to give shelter and citizenship to Hindus and other minority communities of Pakistan, which has been persecuting them persistently.

"It's our moral responsibility to give citizenship to the minorities (from the three neighbouring Muslim countries). If they don't come to India, where will they go? To Italy?" he asked.

"Italy will not accept Hindus or Sikhs as they are poor people," he said.

Stating that owing to persistent persecution of Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and Jains in Pakistan, the population of the minorities there has come down drastically from its earlier 30 percent-level, the minister said it's the moral responsibility of India to give shelter and citizenship to non-Muslims from the three neighbouring country.

The minister also claimed that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi knows no difference between the the CAA and GST and that is why he says the recent changes in the citizenship law would lead to an increase in the tax.

The "immature statement" of Rahul Gandhi shows he "cannot distinguish between CAA and GST" as he says the GST will further increase due to CAA.

"I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that if he does not know the difference (between CAA and GST), he should take tuition from a better tutor in the matter," said teh minister.

"It seems he doesnt have any idea about NPR and NRC either," he said.

The minister also accused the opposition of playing "cheap politics", saying that it is instigating people to protest against the recent changes in the citizenship law by misleading them.

He rued that the opposition was instigating violence instead of appealing them to resort to peaceful protests.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram