'Where's It?' Tejashwi Wants PM Modi to Tell Him the Location of Second AIIMS
It has been reported in the past that Union minister for state for health Ashwini Choubey wants Bihar’s second AIIMS to be established in hometown of Bhagalpur while chief minister Nitish Kumar wants to revamp the Darbanga Medical College Hospital into AIIMS.
File photo of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi/Patna: Within hours of Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterating his government's commitment to build a second AIIMS in Bihar, leader of opposition in state Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took potshots at Modi and asked the location of the proposed AIIMS.
Modi was in Patna on Sunday to lay foundation stones of projects worth Rs 33,00 crores.
While referring to an ongoing tussle between the Centre and the Bihar government over the location of the second AIIMS, Yadav in his tweet, accused the PM of lying. He said, “Prime Minister Modi, you are uttering a white lie. Where do you get the courage to tell the people such lies? Please tell us where and when exactly you are planning to establish this second AIIMS institute, other than the one that was already set up by the United Progressive Alliance government in Patna.”
Yadav also asked whether Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar knew the location of the second AIIMS institute in the state. He said, “Could Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also tell us if the Bihar government has any knowledge of this?”
Earlier, Modi laid foundation stone of Patna Metro Rail Project among others. He also inaugurated the Patna City Gas Distribution project and laid the foundation stone of the Barauni Refinery Expansion Project and the ATF Hydrotreating Unit (INDJET) at Barauni Refinery.
प्रधानमंत्री जी आप सफ़ेद झूठ बोल रहे है। लोगों को भ्रमित और झूठ बोलने का इतना साहस कहाँ से लाते है?कृपया आप बताए कि बिहार में UPA के कार्यकाल से कार्यात्मक पटना एम्स के अलावा एक और एम्स बनाने का काम किस जिले में कहाँ और कब से चल रहा है?CM बताए क्या बिहार सरकार को इसकी जानकारी है?
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
