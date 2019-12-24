'Where's Official Proof?' Prashant Kishor's Poser to Rahul Gandhi as Cong CMs Refuse to Implement NRC

A day after top Congress leaders sat on a five-hour ‘Satyagraha for Unity’ to express solidarity with youths agitating against the new citizenship law, JD(U) vice-president Prashant Kishor on Tuesday asked former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to “officially” take a firm stand on the NRC in Congress-ruled states.

Taking to Twitter, Kishor said: "Thanks Rahul Gandhi for joining the citizens' movement against #CAA_NRC. But as you know beyond public protests we also need states to say no to #NRC to stop it. We hope you will impress upon the CP (Congress president) to officially announce that there will be no NRC in the Congress-ruled states.”

He added: "Rather than trying to inform me what Congress CMs have said please share the official statement of the Congress President announcing that there will NO NRC in Congress ruled states I am sorry voting against CAB didn't stop it, states saying NO to NRC will. So don't get confused.”

The political strategist-turned-politician has been a vocal critic of the Citizenship Amendment Act as well as the National Register of Citizens. Amid speculations over his party’s stand, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asserted that NRC will not be implemented in the state. “Kaahe ka NRC? Bilkul laagu nahin hoga" (NRC, what for? Will not at all be implemented),” Kumar had quipped, becoming the first chief minister from the NDA camp to have voiced disapproval of the proposed move to have an all-India NRC which has triggered country-wide tension and protests.

Other chief ministers who have opposed the move are Mamata Banerjee, Naveen Patnaik, Amarinder Singh, Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot, Pinarayi Vijayan and Jagan Mohan Reddy.

