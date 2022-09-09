On Question of Becoming Congress President, Rahul Gandhi Says 'There is No Confusion'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hinted that he was not totally out of the picture for party chief post consideration. Gandhi, who has embarked on the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ along with several other party leaders, said the matter of him becoming party president will be clearer when elections happen.

“Whether I will become Congress president or not will be clearer when party elections (to the post) happen,” Gandhi said during the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra (united India march), an early-stage campaign with an eye on the national election in 2024.

On the second day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference in Tamil Nadu’s Nagercoil, and said that the yatra was an attempt to undo the damage done by the BJP.

“I have decided what I have to do. There is no confusion,” Gandhi said on the party chief matter, without explaining further.

“I will get some understanding about myself and this beautiful country from the yatra, and in these two-three months, I will be wiser,” he added.

Flagging off the yatra on Wednesday, Gandhi asserted that he will not lose his country to hate and accused the BJP-RSS of trying to divide the country on religious lines.

The march would cover 12 states and two Union Territories in about five months.

The march will move in two batches from 7 am to 10:30 am and from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm. While the morning session will include fewer participants, the evening session will see mass mobilisation. The participants plan to walk around 22-23 km daily.

About 30 per cent of ‘Bharat Yatris’ are women. The average age of Bharat Yatris is 38. About 50,000 citizens have also registered to participate in the Yatra.

After reaching Kerala on September 11, the Yatra will traverse through the state for the next 18 days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north. It will pass through Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Nilambur, Mysuru, Bellary, Raichur, Vikarabad, Nanded, Jalgaon, Indore, Kota, Dausa, Alwar, Bulandshahr, Delhi, Ambala, Pathankot, Jammu, and end in Srinagar.

