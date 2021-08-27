Which Model Should Kerala Follow?: CM Reacts Sharply to Criticisms on State's Covid Containment Strategy

In a reply to the mounting criticisms pertaining to the Kerala covid management model, CM Pinarayi Vijayan in an article asked which model should the state follow if the present one is ineffective.

The chief minister’s statement came as a reply to the criticisms against the state’s covid management in an article written for the party magazine “chintha". He further added that no one in the state died due to lack of oxygen or no one was deprived of medical aid or Hospital bed.

As the numbers have been rising statement there was criticism especially from opposition parties on the way in which the pandemic was handled.

Pinarayi Vijayan wrote in the article," There are discussions around the lines that the present containment strategy isn’t appropriate. Some people are trying to neglect the facts and deliberately create confusion. There are some unnecessary controversies surrounding the second wave."

The article stated that Kerala has the largest population density after major cities and the state has long-standing ties with many other nations where the virus inflicted serious damage. The most effective defense against the pandemic is complete vaccination and it’s the response of the center to ensure the availability

Cm wrote, “These people are saying our Covid19 containment model is wrong, then which model should we adopt? No one had died in Kerala due to lack of Oxygen.No person was deprived of essential medical aid or medical bed."

The article added that in all 3 seroprevalence studies conducted in the country, it was revealed that Kerala is the state with the least percentage of the population infected. He added that the state did not waste a single drop of vaccine and successfully inoculated extra doses.

CM added that the government does not intend to fail its responsibilities listening to uncertain criticisms.

