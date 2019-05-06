'Which Nationalist PM Gets a Chief Minister Attacked?': Arvind Kejriwal's Salvo at Modi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal Monday alleged that Narendra Modi's nationalism is "fake" and asked which "nationalist prime minister" gets the chief minister of the national capital "attacked".Kejriwal was referring to his Saturday's roadshow in New Delhi constituency during which he was slapped by a man. The AAP supremo has blamed the BJP for the attack."Modi's nationalism is fake. Modiji's nationalism is cheating. Modiji has created a fake 'mayajaal' (illusion) of nationalism... Go beyond this 'mayajaal', you'll see the truth," he said at a press conference at the AAP headquarters here.Which "nationalist prime minister" gets the chief minister of the national capital "attacked", he asked.Kejriwal also alleged that "tax terrorism" in the country has destroyed businesses and urged traders to vote for his party."Income Tax and ED notices are going to all traders across the country. Thousands and lakhs of notices are going. This is all done to extort money. In one way, there is tax terrorism in the country and it has destroyed business and financial system of the country," he said.The AAP supremo appealed to traders to help his party win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and promised that he will stop sealing across the national capital."Give all seven seats to AAP, I'll stop sealing. Make our hand strong in the central government, we will help you," Kejriwal said.Delhi goes to polls in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 12. The results will be announced on May 23.