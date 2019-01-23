English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
While Out to Vote, People Will See Indira Gandhi in Her: BJP Ally Shiv Sena on Priyanka Announcement
Earlier today, the Congress named Priyanka Gandhi as its general secretary in charge of east Uttar Pradesh.
Congress named Priyanka Gandhi as its general secretary in charge of east Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.
Loading...
Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Wednesday said the Congress will benefit from Priyanka Gandhi's entry into politics as she has a good personality and possesses qualities of her grandmother Indira Gandhi.
Earlier today, the Congress named Priyanka Gandhi as its general secretary in charge of east Uttar Pradesh, ending years of speculation and signalling the party's intent to go full throttle in the state ahead of the general elections.
Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande, speaking to PTI, said the Congress has strong reasons to rejoice because Priyanka Gandhi will now be a part of active politics.
"The party will benefit from her good personality, her ways of presenting herself and her ability to strike a chord with the voters. She has the qualities of her grandmother," she said.
"While going out to vote, people will see Indira Gandhi in Priyanka," Kayande added.
NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said Priyanka's formal induction will help the grand old party reap "special benefits" in Uttar Pradesh.
"The SP-BSP alliance will not be affected much because they have a fixed vote bank of Yadavs, Dalits and Muslims. However, her (Priyanka's) clout will charge up the party workers," he said.
Malik said if the Congress plays intelligently using Priyanka's charm, the party will easily win 20-21 seats in UP, repeating its performance of 21 seats in the 2009 general elections.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Earlier today, the Congress named Priyanka Gandhi as its general secretary in charge of east Uttar Pradesh, ending years of speculation and signalling the party's intent to go full throttle in the state ahead of the general elections.
Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande, speaking to PTI, said the Congress has strong reasons to rejoice because Priyanka Gandhi will now be a part of active politics.
"The party will benefit from her good personality, her ways of presenting herself and her ability to strike a chord with the voters. She has the qualities of her grandmother," she said.
"While going out to vote, people will see Indira Gandhi in Priyanka," Kayande added.
NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said Priyanka's formal induction will help the grand old party reap "special benefits" in Uttar Pradesh.
"The SP-BSP alliance will not be affected much because they have a fixed vote bank of Yadavs, Dalits and Muslims. However, her (Priyanka's) clout will charge up the party workers," he said.
Malik said if the Congress plays intelligently using Priyanka's charm, the party will easily win 20-21 seats in UP, repeating its performance of 21 seats in the 2009 general elections.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Karan Johar on Hardik Pandya Controversy: I Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show
- Black Panther Creates History, Becomes First Superhero Film to Get Best Picture Oscar Nomination
- Pixar's First Woman Directed Short 'Bao' is Special and Not Just for the Oscar Nomination
- Shahid Kapoor Gets Candid About His Marriage to Mira in New Interview, Admits He is a 'Cradle-snatcher'
- New 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Launched in India for Rs 4.19 Lakh, Gets 7 Variants
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results