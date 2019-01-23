LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
While Out to Vote, People Will See Indira Gandhi in Her: BJP Ally Shiv Sena on Priyanka Announcement

Earlier today, the Congress named Priyanka Gandhi as its general secretary in charge of east Uttar Pradesh.

News18.com

Updated:January 23, 2019, 8:40 PM IST
While Out to Vote, People Will See Indira Gandhi in Her: BJP Ally Shiv Sena on Priyanka Announcement
Congress named Priyanka Gandhi as its general secretary in charge of east Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.
Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Wednesday said the Congress will benefit from Priyanka Gandhi's entry into politics as she has a good personality and possesses qualities of her grandmother Indira Gandhi.

Earlier today, the Congress named Priyanka Gandhi as its general secretary in charge of east Uttar Pradesh, ending years of speculation and signalling the party's intent to go full throttle in the state ahead of the general elections.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande, speaking to PTI, said the Congress has strong reasons to rejoice because Priyanka Gandhi will now be a part of active politics.

"The party will benefit from her good personality, her ways of presenting herself and her ability to strike a chord with the voters. She has the qualities of her grandmother," she said.

"While going out to vote, people will see Indira Gandhi in Priyanka," Kayande added.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said Priyanka's formal induction will help the grand old party reap "special benefits" in Uttar Pradesh.

"The SP-BSP alliance will not be affected much because they have a fixed vote bank of Yadavs, Dalits and Muslims. However, her (Priyanka's) clout will charge up the party workers," he said.

Malik said if the Congress plays intelligently using Priyanka's charm, the party will easily win 20-21 seats in UP, repeating its performance of 21 seats in the 2009 general elections. ​


