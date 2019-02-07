Who Can Be the Better Santa? Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan Reddy Bring Out Goody Bags Ahead of Polls

With the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections looming in Andhra Pradesh, both the ruling and the opposition parties are in a competition to announce welfare schemes as they choose votes over fiscal responsibility.The latest welfare dole comes from YSR Congress Party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has promised to increase old-age pension to Rs 3,000 at a recent public meeting in Tirupati. Earlier, the government had said it would increase the pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000.In the recent budget, Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP government had announced a new welfare scheme for farmers named ‘Annadata Sukheebhava’.The government is still working on the final amount to be given to each farmer. However, as immediate relief, Rs 2,500 per acre will be paid by April. The burden on the exchequer will be Rs 5,000 crore.‘Annadata Sukheebhava’, according to experts, is a counter to the YSRCP’s ‘YSR Raytu Bharosa’ which promises Rs 50,000 immediate cash transfer to each farmer after coming to power. From second year Rs 12,500 will be paid annually, irrespective of land size.The chief minister has also announced to give Rs 10,000 to every woman of self-help (DWACRA) group under ‘Pasupu-Kumkuma’ scheme. It is a counter to the ‘YSR Aasara’, which would give interest-free loans and interest-waiver up to Rs 50,000.The political parties are trying to lure voters by announcing benefits in almost every sector, although economists have frowned upon it on the grounds that it impacts the already strained exchequer.Also, not all voters are impressed by the pre-poll sops being served to them. “These are publicity stunts before elections. Leaders need to keep in mind of financial position of state before making promises,” said Prakash Rao, a retired railway employee of Vijayawada said.Meanwhile, the YSRCP chief has accused CM Naidu of imitating their schemes.Party spokesperson D Krishna said that there is no clarity on how the government is going to fulfil the promises. “Rs 9,300 crores are required for ‘Pasupu-Kumkum’. But the allocations in the budget are only Rs 5,700 crore. There is no clarity in investment assistance scheme for farmers,” he said, adding that the party would stand on its promises.The TDP has denied the opposition’s allegations. “The chief minister knows how to create wealth and he has proved himself many times. We increased the pension Rs 200 to Rs 1,000. Now there is a demand from people to make it Rs 2,000. We are working on it,” said Yamini Sadhineni, spokesperson of TDP.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.