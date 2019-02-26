Who Does the Oscar Go To? Trinamool's Video Against PM Modi Receives Twitterati Backlash

And the Oscar goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ysgTDYvkvr — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) February 25, 2019

Trinamool Congress shared a spook video of Narendra Modi in what could be taken an attack on the country’s leadership. The TMC shared a video of Modi accepting the Oscar for best actor on Twitter for his recent move of washing the feet of “safai karmacharis” at the Kumbh Mela.Modi was in Prayagraj attending the Kumbh Mela on Saturday to take a holy dip the Sangam. Following the dip, he paid his respects to a handful of sanitation workers and awarded them with the ‘Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar’ award.In what has been termed a populist move for the billion screens in the Indian homes, the PM washed and cleaned the feet of the awardees in front of cameras, claims TMC.In the video shared by TMC, PM Modi has been seen flocked by a large group of people who are congratulating him, apparently for the best actor win.Announcing PM Modi's name as best actor were Actors Gary Oldman and Allison Janney, who presented the recently concluded Academy Award to this year’s winner Rami Malek. The voice-over was doctored from Rami Malek to PM Modi.Twitterati attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led party for the video captioned ‘and the Oscar goes to.’The BJP and the TMC have collided head one over the past few months often launching attacks. Mamata’s recent mega rally in Kolkata, which the opposition coming in her support, was a big blow to BJP supposedly strong base in the country.Early this month, the Bengal chief minister was also protesting against the CBI's handling of Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar.